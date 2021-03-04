Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 1,408,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,405. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.