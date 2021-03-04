Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 173,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

