yearn.finance II Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00480884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00072551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00084804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.68 or 0.00494229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00052848 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

