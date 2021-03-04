Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $9.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

