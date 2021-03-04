Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

