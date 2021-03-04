XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 28th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Perry bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get XOMA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.