X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $144,756.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004155 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,311,394,526 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

