W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

WTI traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 194,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

