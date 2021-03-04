WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

