Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.