WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,891.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

