William Hill (LON:WMH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.05

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.05 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 271.80 ($3.55). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 271.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,828,717 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

About William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.