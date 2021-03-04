William Blair Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

LHCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

