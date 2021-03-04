William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

