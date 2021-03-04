WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WideOpenWest traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

