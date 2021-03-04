WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

