Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

SPGYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SPGYF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 124,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,407. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

