White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,164.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

