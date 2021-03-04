Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) fell 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.37. 7,676,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,273,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

