Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $168.06.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

