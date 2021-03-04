Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

