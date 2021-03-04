Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5,893.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

JKJ stock opened at $221.64 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $103.24 and a 1 year high of $226.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

