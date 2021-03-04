Western Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

