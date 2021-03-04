Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,668,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83.

