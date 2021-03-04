Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,823 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

