Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,707,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $460,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,210. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

