Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 120.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

