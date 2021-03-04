Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,649. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
