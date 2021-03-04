Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,649. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.