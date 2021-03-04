Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

