Western Asset Management Company LLC Takes $251,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.0% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded down $33.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,494.53. 37,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,549.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.