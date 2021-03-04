West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00.

WTBA opened at $24.07 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $396.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

