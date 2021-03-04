Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

