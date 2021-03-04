Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 83,178 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

