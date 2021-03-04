Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 51job were worth $101,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 51job by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 51job by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JOBS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

