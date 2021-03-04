Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $92.71 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of Welltower worth $92,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

WELL stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $79.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

