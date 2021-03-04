Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of Clarivate worth $108,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,037,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

CCC stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

