Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,557,591 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of ON Semiconductor worth $103,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.