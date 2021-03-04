Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 688,001 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.87% of BRF worth $97,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

