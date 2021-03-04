Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 148,761 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $91,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

