Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,180,506 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $111,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 596,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

