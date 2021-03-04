Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,841,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

