Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.
SLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,841,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
