Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 37.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $349.33. The company had a trading volume of 351,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

