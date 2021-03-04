Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $175.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.53% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

C3.ai stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $104,063,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

