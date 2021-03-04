Wedbush Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE DIN opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

