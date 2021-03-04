WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. WAX has a market capitalization of $170.28 million and $16.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037532 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,167,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,282,214 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.