Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.53 ($104.15).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €85.67 and a 200-day moving average of €81.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 162.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.