Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $139.65 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00308158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.74 or 0.02006752 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

