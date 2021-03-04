Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

WMT traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.51. 314,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,258. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

