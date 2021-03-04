Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,641. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WD opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.