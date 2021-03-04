Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Wajax stock opened at C$19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wajax has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

